Retired Boise Chief of Police Larry Paulson passes away at 78

Larry Paulson began working for the Boise Police Department in 1968. He was later appointed Chief of Police in 1993 and retired in 2000

One of Boise's finest passed away on Tuesday when retired Boise police chief Boise Larry Paulson died. Paulson worked for the Boise Police Department for 31 years before retiring in January of 2000.

The Boise Police Department said in a Facebook post, "Chief Paulson was a hard-working and respected leader who was much loved by those who had the good fortune to work for him and along-side him. He assisted the department through some challenging times and remained in close contact with many members of the department. Paulson continued to love this community and support it in many ways after retirement."

Paulson joined the Boise Police Department in 1968 and rose up the ranks until he was appointed Chief of Police in 1993. He severed as Boise's police chief until he retired in the January of 2000.

The police department will release more information about Paulson's funeral service in the next few days. Until then, Boise Police Honor Guard will be guarding him and will provide police escorts as needed.

Boise police added that Paulson's wife and daughters will be in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

KTVB reached out to a spokesperson for more details about Paulson's cause of death but has not heard back at this time.