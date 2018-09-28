BOISE — BOISE -- Father W. Thomas Faucher has pleaded guilty to viewing and distributing child pornography as part of a plea agreement that dropped nearly 20 additional charges.

The 72-year-old retired Boise priest admitted Friday morning to two counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of LSD.

But Faucher told Judge Jason Scott that he did not remember sending an email containing graphic pictures of a prepubescent boy and girl.

"I do not remember sending that," he said. "I was in that point - I was not in good shape, I was drinking a great deal and under an alcohol-induced depression and dementia."

Faucher added that another person sent him "a large amount of images of child porn," and that he opened some of them and looked at them - although "not for very long," he said.

Despite his memory lapse, Faucher said, he recognized that no one else could have sent the pornography from his computer.

"It's important for me to take responsibility for what I'm doing, what I did," he said.

The terms of the plea deal require Faucher to register as a sex offender and have no contact with children.

Prosecutors have indicated they will ask for a 30-year sentence, with 20 years before Faucher would be eligible for parole.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 20. This story will be updated.

© 2018 KTVB