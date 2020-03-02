Retired Ada County Sheriff's Office K9 dies

Gunner, a silver Labrador who began working in 2012, had been diagnosed with lymphoma in October.

KUNA, Idaho — A former Ada County Sheriff's Office K9 that retired from law enforcement work in 2018 has died of cancer, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Gunner, a silver Labrador who began working in 2012, was spending his retirement as a family pet with his former handler, Initial Point High School Resource Officer Wes Bunnell.

Gunner and Bunnell worked together in Kuna from 2012 until 2017, when Bunnell became a school resource officer. At that point, Gunner spent a year working in Kuna with Deputy Keith James for a year before retiring.

"Gunner was a very distinctive-looking dog – not many silver Labrador Retrievers are selected to be K9s — and had such an engaging personality that he was a favorite for a generation of Kuna school kids," the sheriff's office wrote.