BOISE, Idaho — Tupelo Honey is coming soon to Boise!

That according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Tupelo Honey features Southern food with traditions rooted in the Carolina mountains. The first restaurant opened in Asheville, North Carolina back in 2000. Since then, they’ve added 14 more, mostly in the Southeast.

The Boise location is on the second floor of Main + Marketplace, the former Capitol Terrace at 8th and Main streets. The space was previously occupied by longtime tenants the Piper Pub & Grill and Shige Japanese Cuisine. Both restaurants closed in late 2018.

Tupelo Honey offers recipes that are simply crafted and made from scratch like fried chicken, catfish and shrimp and grits. Food menus change with the season and by location.

The Boise menu is not yet posted on the website, but patrons are encouraged to sign up for their Social Club to get the latest news on the grand opening and specials.