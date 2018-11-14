BOISE — The Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition released a brand new tool Wednesday aimed at helping people in need navigate resources in Boise.

This new pocket-sized map features detailed locations and hours for several resources that people experiencing homelessness can utilize.

The map shows locations of shelters, meals served, health services, housing services, veteran's services, and other general resources.

Peg Richards, president of the coalition, says they hope getting this easy-to-use tool out will help the many people looking for help in the area.

"It's basically condenses everything down into a single tool that they can put into their pocket and know times and places with locations," Richards said.

The maps are now available at resource centers across the city.

The goal now is to work on adding more community resources to the map for another printing in the future.

© 2018 KTVB