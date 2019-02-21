BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 people turned out for a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed development in their Northwest Boise neighborhood.

Developers Corey Barton Homes and Trilogy hosted a Q-and-A session at Shadow Hills Elementary School to give concerned residents the opportunity to learn more about the proposed project, which would add 300 homes, apartments and townhouses on land near Hill Road and Bogart Lane.

Last year, KTVB spoke to neighbors who say they oppose the development because they want to preserve open space. They also noted concerns about an increase in traffic in the area if the development were to happen.

At Wednesday's meeting, residents got to ask questions of a representative for the developers.

Some neighbors still aren't on board.

"The biggest problem I have is [population] density," John Reseigh said. "We have a lot of traffic that's coming down Horseshoe Bend Road and they hit State Street and they turn... State Street is a nightmare in the morning.

The amount of traffic that goes down that street and all of a sudden to add 300 more homes," he added.

A group of neighbors are collecting signatures for a petition to prevent the rezoning of the land.

More than 100 residents turned out Wednesday night for a meeting about a proposed development on Hill Road that would add about 300 homes to the area.

Logan Schenk/KTVB