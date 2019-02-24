BOISE, Idaho — Residents at the Garden Plaza at Valley View were treated to a night out, while staying in, thanks to an opera couple that visited the assisted living center on Saturday.

The event was for the residents and their families, free of charge. Any community members were welcome to attend too.

Husband and wife Michele and Jason Detweiler are both professional opera singers and performed a variety of songs centered on the theme of "A Love Story".

RELATED: Medical campus, senior living planned for new Ada County development

The Detwilers have both performed in shows with Opera Idaho.

The couple also invited a third opera singer, soprano BrieAnne Welch, to perform with them.

The singers put on a full show at Garden Plaza, including solo, duet and trio performances.

The center says that they host multiple musical events for their residents.

"We love the opportunity to share music with our residents. It doesn't matter how old we are, we always have that connection and the love for music," Sherrie Hix, the recreation director, said.

Garden Plaza says it hosts a variety of events for the community and residents throughout the year as a way to be involved and give back to the community they are a part of.

This is not the first time that the Detwilers have performed at Garden Plaza. They performed there before and wanted to come back for another show.

During their show, they also told short stories and histories behind their songs and threw in a little comedy.

RELATED: Seniors welcome virtual reality experience