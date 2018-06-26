BOISE -- Tactical rescue crews were hard at work Tuesday out at the brand-new Boise Fire Training Center.

Boise Fire and the 101st Civil Support Team from the Idaho National Guard are training on how to deal with dangerous situations in tight areas while working a scene.

Tactical crews worked through confined space simulations that many rescuers run into while moving through an active scene.

Rescue teams worked through situations like crawling through tight hallways while managing oxygen, and repelling up and down several floors through rope systems.

There are times that crews are forced to be in dangerous areas, and accessing areas that are tough to get to are very important when people are in need of rescue.

Boise Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo says the training will help prepare firefighters for real risks they will see in the field.

"Unfortunately, a high percentage of fatalities in confined spaces are would-be rescuers," said Rasulo. "We are teaching them a variety of skills so they can safely enter, rescue an individual, and remove them from a confined space.”

Through a combined rope rescue skills class, the crews working through the simulations will train on tactical scenarios for 80 hours during the training set.

