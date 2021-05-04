Report potholes to the Ada County Highway District this week

The agency is holding its annual Potholes Days event beginning Tuesday, April 6. The public is encouraged to take a picture of a pothole and let ACHD know about it.

BOISE, Idaho — Are you bothered by a troublesome pothole on your daily commute?

Well, now is your opportunity to get it fixed quickly.

The Ada County Highway District announced that April 6-8 is the agency’s annual Pothole Days.

ACHD holds the event to encourage the public to report potholes.

You can do so by going to ACHD’s website, clicking on the “Contact Us” tab and filling out the form.

Be sure to take a photo of the pothole, tell the highway district where it is and provide any additional details that you think might be helpful.

ACHD says the typical response time is 24 hours, but that will depend on the number of requests they get from the public.