SPOKANE, Wash. – A new report lists Washington and Idaho in the top ten most dangerous states to celebrate Fourth of July.

Analysts with security website asecurelife.com listed as the second most dangerous state due to high numbers of acres burned by wildfires and impaired driving deaths cited in reports from national fire and traffic safety bureaus.

Washington is listed as the fourth most dangerous state.

Analysts said Washington was a “bit of an outlier” due to its low risk of impaired driving deaths. Its high risks for fires kept in it the top half of the most dangerous states.

Oregon also made the list at No. 8.

Here is a map of the U.S. based on Fourth of July danger.

For more information, you can check out the full asecurelife.com report.

Last year, the Idaho Attorney General’s office released an opinion outlawing aerial fireworks in the state. The opinion closed a loophole that allowed the sale of aerial fireworks if the purchaser signed an agreement saying he or she would not set them off in the state limits.

Fireworks are banned in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Cheney and Moses Lake, to name a few cities. You can find a full list of firework restrictions and bans here.

The Washington Fire Marshal's office released a report about fires caused by fireworks last year. In 2017, 63 wild land and vegetation fires accounted for 76 percent of all fireworks-related fires reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, officials said. These fires resulted in over $8,600 of loss and damages.

