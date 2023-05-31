ITD repaving project will cause nighttime road closures on Eagle/Chinden

Idaho Transportation Department will begin nighttime lane and road closures on Eagle Road, as paving project starts on Chinden Boulevard and Eagle Road on May 31.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be repaving the northbound lanes of Eagle Road, between Hobble Creek Drive and Colchester Drive over the next two weeks.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Eagle Road during the project.

Crews will be actively working on the project in the evenings beginning at 10 p.m. in order to minimize traffic disruption. ITD recommends that drivers take an alternative route to avoid delays.

"Nighttime closures will allow all lanes to remain open during the daytime commute. We appreciate the community's patience as we work to get this important repaving project complete," said Jeff Ryan, ITD Resident Engineer.

On Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1, ITD will be repaving Eagle Road between McMillan Road and Chinden Boulevard - closing the Chinden/Eagle intersection allowing crews to repave the east side of the intersection.

Access to side streets on the east side of Eagle Road will be blocked at night where crews are working. Routes for residents will be determined as needed.

Weather permitting, projected project timeline is as follows:

Weekdays: 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday mornings: 10 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Sunday mornings: 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Over the past month, ITD crews have paved the northbound lanes between Pine Avenue and McMillan Road.

Further paving projects will ensue on the intersections at Fairview Avenue, Ustick Road and McMillan Road later this summer. All construction is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

