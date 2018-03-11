BOISE — If you're on a tight budget and looking for a place to rent, you've probably found that affordable housing in the Treasure Valley is in short supply.

But there seems to be an abundance of people trying to take your money.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has received several reports of rental scams over the past few months, where people go to online classifieds such as Craigslist.

MORE: Treasure Valley woman scammed through Craigslist rental ad

A person claiming to be the owner of a rental property asks you to send payment, but when you try to move in, you find out it's a scam -- someone has taken your money and personal information, but you still don't have a new place to live.

The sheriff's office and the Federal Trade Commission have a list of red flags to watch out for:

The person who wants to rent you a house asks you to wire money.

Never pay a security deposit or first month's rent before you sign a lease.

And be wary if you never actually meet the person who's offering the rental, or if that person claims to be out of the country.

If you believe you've run into a rental scam, contact your local police or sheriff's office.

© 2018 KTVB