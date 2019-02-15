In an update that will be music to concertgoers' ears, the Knitting Factory Concert House in downtown Boise is set to reopen after a fire shut it down for several months.

A devastating fire broke out inside the venue in September 2018. The Boise Fire Department said the blaze was accidentally sparked by a contractor who was working on the HVAC system.

The owner told KTVB that construction is in full force, and that the Knitting Factory should be back in business the first week of March - if weather doesn't hamper progress.

And when it does reopen - concertgoers are going to enjoy an entirely new venue.

The Knitting Factory will have a brand-new, 360-degree bar, so guests can see the stage from the back room.

There will also be an expanded viewing area in the balcony, and new furniture and floors.

And, of course, a new sound system and lighting are being installed to elevate the live experience at one of the Treasure Valley's premier venues.