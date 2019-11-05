BOISE, Idaho — One of the state's oldest high schools is now home to a brand-new performing arts center and newly-renovated gymnasium.



Boise High School, which sits right in downtown Boise, was originally built in 1903.



The school had what they called a "cracker box" for a gym in the school's basement.

The ceiling was so low that it interfered with basketball games.



So, students saved their nickels and dimes, and put them into a fund which covered some of the school's new gym, which opened in 1938.



Now, over 80 years later, the Braves have a newly-renovated and modern gymnasium, thanks to the passage of a $172 million bond.



"We are so pleased to have this new space and have facilities that match the quality of the instruction and the quality of the programs we offer in the Boise School District," said Principal Robb Thompson.

Just last fall, the Braves opened their brand-new outdoor sports complex at Fort Boise.

