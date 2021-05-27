Public urged to stay on designated trails when out hiking

BOISE, Idaho — As we head into Memorial Day weekend the Idaho Department of Lands is urging hikers to stay on marked designated trails. Officials say when a number of people don't follow the trails damage to them adds up fast.

Endowment lands are different than other types of managed land: They were given to Idaho at statehood for the sole purpose of financially supporting specific beneficiaries, primarily Idaho schools. The Idaho Constitution requires endowment land to be managed to maximize revenue for the beneficiaries.



Unauthorized trail use is not allowed and can lead to closures as the lands are restored. Money to repair damage also comes out of funding for schools.