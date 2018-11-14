PORTLAND, Ore. — The 4-month e-scooter pilot program is coming to an end, and next week, more than 2,000 scooters will be taken off the streets by their parent companies.

The program began back in July and its last day will be Tuesday, Nov. 20. According to numbers from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, there have been more than 643,000 trips taken and 745,000 miles ridden. The average trip length is about 1.2 miles.

Three scooter companies participated in the pilot program: Skip, Bird and Lime. Under the pilot program, the scooter companies were asked to place 50 percent of their fleet in east Portland, but at least one of the companies wasn't following that rule -- and was fined.

Skip now owes the city $9,000.

And if you've been enjoying the scooters, don't worry! They may not be gone forever.

In early 2019, the city will share findings from the program and get input from the community about the future of scooters in Portland.

