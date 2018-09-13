ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Hundreds of square miles of national forest in northeast Nevada have reopened for public use after a closure ordered nearly a month ago due to a raging wildfire.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced the reopening of the area Wednesday in the ranger district stretching from the Idaho line to southwest of Wild Horse State Reservoir.

District Ranger Josh Nicholes says the area was cleared following a safety assessment by an emergency response team.

He warned that it is important for recreationists, hunters and local residents to remain vigilant about safety hazards in the burned area, including dead trees that can blow down in windy conditions.

The forest was closed after lightning sparked a fire on Aug. 17 that eventually burned about 370 square miles.

