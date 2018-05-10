SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been renamed to drop the word "Mormon," showing that the church's new president is serious about ending shorthand names for the faith.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Friday that the famous gospel singing group will now be called the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The new name marks the first major step since church President Russell M. Nelson announced guidelines in August for people to stop using "Mormon" or "LDS" as substitutes for the church's full name.

The terms have been used for generations by church members and were previously promoted by the faith.

