ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming — Update: The Rock Springs Police Department has announced that they have found Milton Beck alive Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking for help to find an 86-year-old man who has not been seen since early Friday morning.

The Rock Springs Police Department says Milton Beck was last seen leaving Deer Trail Assisted Living at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Beck is 5’ 9” tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark-colored suspenders, blue jeans, and worn out gray sneakers.

Rock Springs Police said Saturday afternoon that after a search involving law enforcement with K-9 units and civilian assistance, Beck still had not been located. More than 90 volunteers joined Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, and Bureau of Land Management crews.

Residents have been encouraged to check their property, including campers, cars, trucks, sheds, and any other location where a person might seek shelter.

If you have information regarding Milton Beck's location, you’re asked to contact Officer Watkins with the Rock Springs Police Department via Facebook or at 307-352-1575.

