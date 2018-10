MEDFORD, ORE. — Two students at South Medford High School were taken to a hospital by ambulance after eating Oreo cookies drizzled with marijuana-infused oil.

The Mail Tribune reports Friday that the students were conscious and able to talk while they were being transported on Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: ACSO seizes 117 pounds of pot in I-84 bust

District spokeswoman Natalie Hurd tells the newspaper that a third student got sick on Tuesday and may have also ingested marijuana, but the evidence isn't as clear.

The district says it is seeing an increase in the use of marijuana edibles among students.

Medford police and the school district are still investigating the cause of the first reported overdose on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Actor Jim Belushi's happy place is growing pot in Oregon

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.