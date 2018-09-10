MOORCROFT, Wyo. — A motorcycle collided with a car in northeast Wyoming, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 16 near Moorcroft in Crook County.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the patrol identified the victims as 43-year-old Michael Sumner, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and 27-year-old Theron Harder of Woodland, California.

The patrol says Harder was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster westbound when it entered the eastbound lane where it collided with the Toyota Camry that Sumner was driving.

The motorcycle ended up in a barrow ditch where it was engulfed in flames.

Both Harder and Sumner died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

