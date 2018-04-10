CODY, Wyo. — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are investigating the shooting of a grizzly bear by a hunting guide as the bears become more active searching for food before the harsh winter sets in.

Park County commissioner and outfitter Lee Livingston says a grizzly bear was shot midmorning Tuesday in the upper South Fork of the Shoshone River after charging three of his guides and their horses.

Livingston tells the Cody Enterprise that the guides were hauling a dead elk out of the backcountry at the time.

Game and Fish officials say the incident is being investigated.

On Sept. 14, a hunting guide died in the bear attack after he and a client went to cut up an elk that they had hunted in a wilderness area east of Grand Teton National Park.

