While temperatures begin to cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews are still working to put them out. Here are the five biggest, and how they're looking now.

The Crescent Mountain fire burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee forest is the largest fire at 52,609 acres. As of Sep. 19 it is 75 percent contained. It started on July 29 due to lightning. Officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 22.

The Cougar Creek fire burning near Plain, Wash. is second largest at 42,712 acres. As of Saturday, it is 79 percent contained. Lightening caused this fire on July 28 and officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Mcleod Fire near Mazama, Wash. burned 24,411 acres and is 86 percent contained as of Sep. 19. The fire began Aug. 11 due to lightning. Officials estimate that it will be fully contained by Oct. 1.

The Cougar Fire in Idaho is 7,866 acres and 85 percent contained as of Saturday. Lightning caused this fire on July 27. Officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Surprise Creek Fire in Idaho is 3,185 acres and 78 percent contained. Lightning caused this fire on July 27. Officials have not released an estimated date for full containment. This fire was last updated on Sep. 11.

