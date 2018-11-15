SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man was arrested for animal neglect charges at a home outside Sherwood on Tuesday.

Russell Fernandez, 54, faces charges that include first- and second-degree animal neglect and possession of dog-fighting paraphernalia.

On October 19, Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on a home in the 19000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.

Deputies learned a woman had acquired two pitbull puppies from the property, then surrendered them to Agave Dog Rescue in September.

"She did notice there were other dogs chained out in sheds with out food, water or any kind of warmth," said Agave director Meredith Nolan.

A veterinarian determined the dogs were malnourished and had abnormal gait, likely due to having spent the majority of their lives inside small cages, police said.

On Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant on the property and rescued four more dogs, two donkeys and two goats.

The dogs were found confined. Some were found lying in their own waste, deputies said.

“There were things there indicating that there may have been dog fighting involved,” Washington County Sheriff's deputy Shannon Wilde said.

All four dogs were treated at animal shelters.

The donkeys and goats are being evaluated by a veterinarian. Additional charges may be followed after their evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 503-629-0111.

