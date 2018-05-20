BAKER COUNTY, Ore. - The body of a missing man from Washington state has been found in the Snake River on Brownlee Reservoir, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

The family of Cu Van Tran, 76, reported him missing at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, after he fell out of a rowboat. Investigators determined that Tran fell out of the boat at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15.

Family members told deputies that Tran had launched his rowboat from the Fox Creek shore to help a relative whose boat had become disabled in the water.

Boaters called Baker County Dispatch at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to report a body in the water. Baker County Marine Patrol deputies were in the area, and positively identified the body as that of Tran.

