One person was killed and a second person injured in a cougar attack Saturday near North Bend, Washington.

The attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding road bikes when the cougar attacked both of them.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; he was alert and listed in serious condition.

The second man fled into the woods to escape the cougar, but the animal chased after him. Search crews found the second man dead from the attack. The King County Sheriff's Office says a recovery mission underway for for the man's body.

The cougar ran into the woods. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game tracked the cougar down and shot the animal dead. Wildlife agents say it was a male cougar, about 100 pounds and 3-4 years old.

DNA tests will be used to confirm if it is the same cougar in the attack.

KING 5's Michael Crowe is at the scene and tweeting the latest updates.

King co Sheriff and Fish and wildlife officials investigating mountain lion attack on two cyclists near North Bend/Snoqualmie. One taken to harborview, the other was killed and is now a recovery operation. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/5fRzWoA3N2 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Paramedics had a medical helicopter standing by while deputies searched for second victim. Officials believe he ran off into the woods to escape the animal. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/9nbIWKBYys — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. Authorities staging for recovery here. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/tAJvRo6GB5 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Seeing some hikers/off-roaders still coming through. Many asking what happened. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Spokesman for King co Sheriff says they have not recovered body of second attack victim yet. Fish and wildlife trying to locate the cougar first for safety reasons.

Unclear if they’re trying capture or kill it.

Warning hikers/cyclists to stay away. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Guy in an off-road vehicle just came up to reporters on scene, says his trail cam captured a cougar on April 29 not too far from scene of attack. He showed it to fish and wildlife officer. Important to note: No way to tell right now if it’s the same animal@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/gLBdOhfU7d — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

If confirmed attack, fish and wildlife says this would be only the 2nd fatal cougar attack in state of Washington in 100 years. 15 non fatal in that period. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/oUwNExA8Qw — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Showed this video to fish and wildlife spokesperson. Says no way to tell if it’s the same animal.

Officers actively tracking attacking animal thru the woods now, have hound dog with them for trail. @KING5Seattle https://t.co/57DZspUTib — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Also- fish and wildlife says if they locate cougar, it will be to kill it, not capture it. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Just in: fish and wildlife says they got the cougar. Shot it a few minutes ago. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

They’re fairly certain it’s the same animal. DNA will be used to confirm@KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Officials say cougar was male, 100lbs, 3-4 years old@KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 20, 2018

