One person was killed and a second person injured in a cougar attack Saturday near North Bend, Washington.
The attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding road bikes when the cougar attacked both of them.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; he was alert and listed in serious condition.
The second man fled into the woods to escape the cougar, but the animal chased after him. Search crews found the second man dead from the attack. The King County Sheriff's Office says a recovery mission underway for for the man's body.
The cougar ran into the woods. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game tracked the cougar down and shot the animal dead. Wildlife agents say it was a male cougar, about 100 pounds and 3-4 years old.
DNA tests will be used to confirm if it is the same cougar in the attack.
KING 5's Michael Crowe is at the scene and tweeting the latest updates.