BOISE — A Boise man is in California, helping provide emotional and spiritual support to the thousands of people affected by the wildfires.

Bruce Wenigmann is a retired Boise pastor and chaplain turned Idaho Red Cross volunteer.

He has been deployed to multiple disasters, like Hurricane Irma.

“Disaster doesn’t discriminate, “Wenigmann said. “It doesn’t matter what your resources are, it can hit anybody.”

On Sunday, he traveled to Chico, California to provide disaster, spiritual care for those impacted by the wildfire.

“The main thing is we're here to listen. To help give people the opportunity to tell their stories, to help them accept that they're having a normal reaction to an abnormal situation,” Wenigmann said.

The retired pastor says the fire isn’t the only thing people there are worried about.

“One guy was telling me this morning, as he was told to evacuate, the fire hadn’t yet gotten to his area, the looters were already coming in to take over his home,” Wenigmann said. “Which is really insult on top of injury.”

Wenigmann told KTVB by phone, that the devastation is almost indescribable because the scale of it, is so large.

The goal now is to help those impacted move forward.

“To help them problem solve so they can move from being someone who has been a victim of an event to becoming a survivor and take responsibility for their own recovery,” Wenigmann said.

© 2018 KTVB