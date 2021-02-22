Red Cross in need of blood donors to overcome shortfalls created by severe winter storms

There are dozens of blood donations opportunities scheduled in the Treasure Valley over the next three weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — The American Red Cross has put out a call for help. They are in need of healthy blood donors following severe weather across parts of the U.S.

Blood donations are down after recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country. The Red Cross says during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations.

Record-breaking cold and winter storms forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations nationwide in February,

The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies.

Every day thousands rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals who live in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22 - March 15

ADA COUNTY

Boise

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main Street, One Capital Center

2/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army, 9492 W. Emerald Street

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 E Wright Street

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., One Capital Center

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., One Capital Center

3/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise State University Student Union Building, 1910 W University Drive

3/5/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

3/8/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Luke's Health System, 190 E. Bannock

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S Shoshone Street

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Boulevard

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Red Lion Downtowner, 1800 W Fairview Avenue

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main Street, One Capital Center

Eagle

3/9/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Eagle High School, 574 N Park Lane

3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Eagle High School, 574 N Park Lane

3/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., LDS Star Stake, 1133 North Park Lane

Kuna

2/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kuna Seventh-day Adventist Church, 820 Linder Road

Meridian

3/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive

3/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Capital Educators Federal Credit Union, 275 S Stratford Drive

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meridian Idaho Victory Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2555 S Stoddard Road

CANYON COUNTY

Caldwell

3/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 1122 W Linden

Nampa

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 S Midland Boulevard

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Avenue Road

3/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 120 14th Avenue South

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Avenue South

ELMORE COUNTY

Glenns Ferry

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veteran's Hall, 132 E. 5th, VFW Hall

Mountain Home

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 101, 715 S 3rd West

3/8/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 N 8th East

GEM COUNTY

Sweet

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sweet Community, 1910 Sweet Ola Highway