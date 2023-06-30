Red Chair Lavender's annual Harvest Festival returns with parking changes

The stunning Eagle farm kicks off its two-day event on Saturday with local artists, vendors and more. Due to increased popularity, parking guidelines have changed.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGLE, Idaho — Red Chair Lavender’s annual Harvest Festival kicks off on Saturday and runs through Sunday. The event takes place at the Red Chair Lavender farm in Eagle, with food vendors, artists, live music and of course, plenty of lavender.

Owner of Red Chair Lavender and host of this year’s festival, Bill Southerland, has lived in Eagle for a little over 30 years. Sutherland’s wife, Wendy Southerland, found her passion while working at a local nursery in which she would bring home a multitude of plants for both her husband and herself to plant in their backyard.

The rest is history. After 14 years of planting and exploring different species, the farm has since grown into a beautiful deep blue and purple sea of lavender.

“We start harvesting our lavender, usually the first weekend in July, and we love to have people come out and they’re able to cut bunches of lavender,” Bill Southerland said.

This weekend is a special time for the Southerland's and for those who enjoy attending the lavender festival. Due to the recent increase in attendees, the parking guidelines for the Eagle event have changed from previous years.

“There are always concerns with people not willingly parking where there’s an entrance or in front of a mailbox,” Bill Southerland said. “It’s just another hassle that we don’t want people to have to experience."

With this recent concern, the Red Chair team has organized a bus system running to and from the festival just down the road. Passengers who wish to catch the bus can meet at Eagle Middle School starting at 8:30 a.m. Each bus can hold about 55 people, and there will be two buses running all day long.

The two-day festival will host an essential oil distilling demonstration, along with many other activities which will allow participants to choose and harvest their own bunches of lavender, from over 30 different species on the farm.

The festival will run this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who want to drive and park their own vehicles closer to the event, there is another VIP pass available for purchase before the event which is located on the Red Chair Lavender’s ticketing website.

Watch more Local News: