BOISE — A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads and airport this Thanksgiving week, both nationwide and in Idaho.

In 2017, a total of 3.5 million people passed through the Boise Airport.

This year, the airport projects 3.9 million people for the entire year.

“The morning is the busiest time, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., and then Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are going to be the busiest here in Boise,” Boise Airport marketing manager Sean Briggs said.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel: Mostly smooth going for air travelers

To accommodate the record number of travelers, the airport has increased the number of TSA workers, as well as added more parking.

“The Boise Airport has opened up our economy parking lot to add additional parking spaces for those flying out, it gives another option other than the close-in garage,” Briggs said.

A free shuttle will also travel to and from the parking lot every 15 minutes.

Passengers are also encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours early and know what you can and can't pack.

“When we get around the holiday period, people want to know if they can bring pies and pies are more than fine to come through the security checkpoint,” Briggs said. “But anything such as a jam or jelly that can drip, that's considered a liquid so, you're going to want to check that in or purchase it when you get to your destination.”

People traveling by car can also expect some company.

AAA Idaho says, about 287,000 Idahoans will be on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.

That's the most since 2005 and comes as gas prices continue to fall, AAA Idaho said.

“We're pretty fortunate because we're just at the $3 limit,” public affairs director for AAA Idaho, Matthew Conde said.

RELATED: Here are the worst Thanksgiving travel times in the largest cities

AAA Idaho urges anyone who is planning on driving this Thanksgiving holiday to be proactive.

“If you just remember the acronym B.E.T. and keep an eye on battery, engine systems, tires,” Conde said. “Those are some of the main culprits we deal with at the roadside, if we could avoid some of those you'll be safer on the holiday.”

Also, pack an emergency kit with food, clothing and a flashlight with batteries and don't forget to check your windshield wipers.

“Make sure they're not splitting or cracking, you want those to clear away all that stuff, so you can see and be seen,” Conde said. “If you have a sickly color to your headlights it might be the battery, give that a check and make sure there's not any corrosion on those.”

On any given day, 15,000 people are flying in or out of Boise.

Some passengers may see stress therapy dogs at the airport to help put passengers at ease this travel season.

© 2018 KTVB