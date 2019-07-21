NAMPA, Idaho — A car crash on Karcher Road, west of Midway Road near Nampa, sent a man and child to the hospital and took out a power pole.

Idaho State Police say the crash around 11:45 a.m. Sunday when 45-year-old Richard Kiyabu of Caldwell was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado and was rear-ended by a 2008 BMW 280i, driven by Tyler Ozmun, 20, of Eureka, CA.

Kiyabu was slowing down for traffic when Ozmun rear-ended him, and Kiyabu was sent spinning into a power pole, police say.

According to investigators, Ozmun and a child passenger from Kiyabu's car were transported to St. Luke's Medical Center in Nampa. Officials did not release their current status.

Karcher Road will be blocked between Lake Avenue and Midway Road until Idaho Power crews are able to replace the power pole.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

