Large rattlesnake found on porch of Boise home relocated

BOISE, Idaho — Humane officers were dispatched to the house north of Barber Park after the homeowner found a large rattlesnake hanging out on the front porch.
The snake, dubbed Hank the Rattlesnake, was collected by Humane Officer Heidi Freutel and two training officers, and relocated. The officers took Hank up into the Foothills and let him go.
"We're thrilled that the snake and inhabitants of this home are all safe!" IHS wrote.
Animal Care and Control will respond to rattlesnake calls when there is an "immediate danger," such as a snake on a porch or in the backyard, but do not disturb or move rattlesnakes in the wild.
Western rattlesnakes are native to Idaho, and can be found across the state. People recreating in the Foothills and other places where rattlesnakes can be found are advised to watch their step and keep dogs from approaching the snakes.