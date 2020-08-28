Large rattlesnake found on porch of Boise home relocated

The Idaho Humane Society helped find the unwanted visitor a more appropriate home in the foothills.

BOISE, Idaho — Humane officers were dispatched to the house north of Barber Park after the homeowner found a large rattlesnake hanging out on the front porch.

The snake, dubbed Hank the Rattlesnake, was collected by Humane Officer Heidi Freutel and two training officers, and relocated. The officers took Hank up into the Foothills and let him go.

"We're thrilled that the snake and inhabitants of this home are all safe!" IHS wrote.

Animal Care and Control will respond to rattlesnake calls when there is an "immediate danger," such as a snake on a porch or in the backyard, but do not disturb or move rattlesnakes in the wild.