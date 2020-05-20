Boise man charged in rape, kidnapping case

Police say the assault happened inside a parked car Dec. 27.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is in custody, five months after police say he sexually assaulted a woman.

Siyad Matan, 21, is facing felony charges of rape and kidnapping in connection to the Dec. 27 incident.

Police say Matan, who knew the victim, raped her inside a parked car in Boise on that date. The suspect is also accused of not letting the woman leave the car during the assault.

Boise Police detectives forwarded their case on to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, who issued a warrant for Matan in April. He was arrested on the charges Tuesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Matan is currently held on a $50,000 bond, and is set to appear in court June 3.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.