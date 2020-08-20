Wildfire in eastern Oregon grows to 20,000 acres

The Indian Creek Fire is burning in sage-grouse habitat off of US Highway 20 near Juntura, Oregon.

JUNTURA, Ore. — Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management are working under difficult conditions to get a handle on a large range fire burning in eastern Oregon.

The Indian Creek Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon along US Highway 20 at Jonesboro, just outside of Juntura.

It is burning in priority sage-grouse habitat on private, state and BLM-managed lands in sagebrush, juniper and grass.

On Wednesday, fire managers announced the fire had grown to more than 20,000 acres in size.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team took over the firefight on Tuesday after crews from the Vale and Burns districts performed an initial attack "in tough environmental conditions," officials said, adding that "[t]heir actions provided a solid footing for current and future fire suppression efforts."

More resources are being brought in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Highway 20 at Jonesboro near milepost 203 about 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Sunday is encouraged to contact Vale BLM Fire at 541-473-6374 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-472-7766.

WeTip calls are toll-free and anonymous.

Crews battling Indian Creek Fire near Juntura, Oregon 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Watch more 'Local News'