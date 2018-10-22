Another way Drug Free Idaho works to get its message across is with the Red Ribbon campaign.

It was a sea of red at the Idaho Statehouse Monday during the noon hour. It was the 30th annual rally to kickoff of Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is a nationally recognized anti-drug effort that lets kids know they have a choice to lead a drug-free life.

It's also the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country.

Hundreds of children from about a dozen area schools attended the rally.

