Rally at Idaho Capitol held in support of medical marijuana

The goal of the rally was to bring awareness to marijuana reform in the state of Idaho, specifically to get people to sign the Idaho Marijuana Act petition.

BOISE, Idaho — Today is 4-20, so some took their thoughts on marijuana to the steps of the Idaho Capitol.

This rally was for medical marijuana.

The event was put on by the Idaho Citizens Coalition for Cannabis along with several other pro-marijuana groups.

“The Idaho Medical Marijuana Act would enable patients that qualify under certain conditions like cancer, aids, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, nausea, etc., to be able to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis, and some of them would be able to cultivate up to 6 cannabis plants if they if they could demonstrate a hardship need to do so," said coalition spokesman Russ Belville.

He added it would also create a system of dispensaries and growers like what we see in our neighboring state of Montana.