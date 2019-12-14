KUNA, Idaho — Radio station KTSY partnered with Diamond Heating and Cooling, Dillabaugh's Flooring America, Signature Roofing, Treasure Valley Remodel and Adam's Painting to surprise some homeowners with a Christmas renovation.

Jolene and Robin Jones' morning Friday started off with a knock at the door and a crowd of people clustered around their doorstep yelling "surprise!"

"We're Dave and Tristi from 89.5 and your home is about to be redone," Dave Arthur told the shocked couple.

The Jones family will be whisked from their home, returning one week later to get their first look at the improvements.

The Jones family said the moment was "overwhelming." But the gift could not have come at a better time, Jolene Jones told KTVB. The family had been struggling with issues at their house, as well as Robin's recent health problems.

Robin, who is hearing impaired, was also recently diagnosed with high cholesterol, sleep apnea, diabetes, as well as tumors in his arms and his brain.

He described his shock and tears of happiness at the surprise, and signed that "he feels proud that so many people nominated them for this and he thanks the Lord for answering their prayers."

"Yeah, we feel blessed," his wife said.

Brian Yeager, the general manager of KTSY, said the businesses will be donating their time and equipment for major repairs at the house.

"There was a whole group of people, co-workers, family members who nominated the Jones family saying 'these guys really need this to happen, it would be a huge help for them,'" he said. "So we're coming in and refreshing the home from top to bottom: new roof, new paint, new flooring, new furnace."

But the day wasn't over yet, he added.

"This hasn't happened before - usually we do one home, [but this year] we're doing two," he said.

The entire crew headed next to Emmett, where the whole crew surprised Pansie Brown with the news that they were redoing her house too, completely for free.

"I can't believe it, I don't know what to say, I'm overwhelmed," Brown said.

Her daughter-in-law nominated her.

"I have the most awesome family, each and every one of them," Brown said.