Race to Robie Creek half-marathon pushed back

BOISE, Idaho — The popular Race to Robie Creek half-marathon is being postponed to a later date due to concerns about coronavirus.

The change was announced Friday on the Race to Robie website. The race was originally set for April 18.

Organizers wrote that they made the decision due to the size and logistics of the running event.

"We are heartbroken but believe this is the best decision for our community, participants, volunteers, staff, sponsors, and everyone involved," organizers wrote in a statement. "We have and always will strive to put on the very best event we can. The health and safety of the community and everyone involved in our event is our top priority."

Idaho does not yet have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but Gov. Brad Little signed an emergency declaration Friday and fears of an outbreak have led to the cancelation of many events around the state.

The new date for the race has not yet been announced. Organizers say they plan to meet in the next week to figure out how to proceed.

"We understand the impact this decision has on our participants, sponsors, charities, and volunteers. We want to express our deep and sincere appreciation and thanks to all of our sponsors, community partners, participants, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the race for your understanding and support of the Race to Robie Creek," they wrote.

