Boise improves access to Quinn's Pond with park addition

“This is an exciting addition to our park system at a time when recreational opportunities are more important than ever."

BOISE, Idaho — City leaders on Wednesday celebrated new amenities and an expansion to Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park, which houses the popular Quinn's Pond.

The 3.5-acre addition to the park, which lies along the Greenbelt on the pond's southern edge, will provide better access to the pond. Crews also worked to stabilize the banks in that area and add new walking paths, landscaping and a covered area with seating.

“This is an exciting addition to our park system at a time when recreational opportunities are more important than ever,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Boise’s parks and outdoor spaces are free and accessible to everyone and the mental and physical health benefits can’t be overstated.”

Parking for the area is accessible at 3150 West Main Street.

Boise holds ribbon-cutting for new park addition 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Officials say educational pollinator and firewise gardens will be added at the new site at a later date.

Both Quinn's Pond and the nearby Esther Simplot Park have become popular sites, often drawing a crowd, especially in the summer months. Both are part of Boise's “Ribbon of Jewels” series of parks.

Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway said the addition will help his department handle the high number of visitors who use the area.