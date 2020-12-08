Firefighters 'made good progress' on Pumpkin Fire, size remains over 430 acres

Crews estimate it will take about five more days before the fire is completely extinguished.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire officials say the size of the Pumpkin fire is currently at 438 acres, but firefighters at the scene "made good progress" on Tuesday.

The fire is currently located south of the Hawley Mountain Lookout, four miles northwest of Placerville, seven and a half miles northeast of Horseshoe Bend, and eight miles southeast of Garden Valley.

Fire officials say no buildings or homes are immediately threatened.

Firefighters are continuing to secure the line near Hawley Mountain Road, as well as installing hoses and hand lines on the west side of the fire. Crews expect hand lines to be laid around the whole fire by Thursday.

Aircraft is still being utilized to extinguish the fire from the interior and the perimeter of the area.

Crews expect it will take about five more days until the fire is fully contained.

Hazardous trees continue to be moved from the area by timber fellers. A grader is being used along Hawley Mountain Road to give mop-up operators more access to water.

The weather forecast for Thursday shows a cold front heading toward the area of the fire, but no significant rain is expected.

Hawley Mountain Road 374 is temporarily closed to all non-fire traffic.

