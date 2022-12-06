Public invited to weigh in on electric vehicle infrastructure in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho —
Idaho agencies will be hosting opportunities throughout the state for the public to offer input on future electric vehicle (EV) charging stations using funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (IOEMR), and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) will hold discussions regarding how to effectively use NEVI funds to construct an interconnected network of EV charging stations throughout Idaho.
The Idaho Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan is expected to be approved sometime after September 2022. The state is expected to receive $4.4 million in the first year of funding, then $6.3 million annually for the following four years, according to ITD.
The collaboration effort aligns with the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) announcement on the NEVI formula program, according to ITD.
The public involvement events are intended to allow Idahoans an opportunity to share their feedback on where they believe these charging stations should be built, with focus on locations near Idaho’s interstates and highways.
ITD will then compile the information and present the findings, along with a strategic plan, to the FHWA to help guide the EV infrastructure rollout.
There will be a virtual public meeting on July 13 at 11 a.m. MT. People who wish to attend the meeting are asked to register in advance by clicking HERE.
The full list of statewide public involvement events along with the locations and times are listed below.
Idaho Falls
- Monday, June 13, 4 p.m. MT
- Idaho Falls Library Rooms 1 & 2
- 457 W Broadway Idaho Falls, ID
Fort Hall
- Tuesday, June 14 12:00 p.m. MT
- Shoshone Bannock Resort & Casino
- 777 Bannock Trail Fort Hall, ID
Magic Valley
- Tuesday, June 21, 12:00 p.m. MT
- College of Southern Idaho
- Human Services Bldg #150
- North College Rd Twin Falls, ID
Lewiston
- Tuesday, June 28, 12:00 p.m. PT
- Lewiston Public Library
- 411 D St. Lewiston, ID
Coeur D' Alene
- Wednesday, June 29, 12:00 p.m. PT
- ITD District 1 Office
- 600 W Prairie Ave Coeur d'Alene, ID
Treasure Valley
- Wednesday, July 6, 5:00 p.m. MT
- Garden City, City Hall
- 6015 Glenwood St. Garden City, ID
ITD also encourages the public to participate in their online survey on the EV infrastructure rollout.
