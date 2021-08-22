Proud Boys, antifa clash in Northeast Portland

The Proud Boys said they would not come Downtown but did brawl in Northeast Portland with antifa protesters.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, and far-left antifa clashed in Portland on Sunday following separate demonstrations.

The fighting broke out on Northeast 122nd Avenue near Northeast Shaver Street where videos from journalists at the scene show destruction, violence and the use of explosive devices that look like not only fireworks but other devices as well.



On Sunday, the Proud Boys congregated in the parking lot of a derelict K-Mart to hold a rally where a small stage was set up and members from the group gave speeches.

Tiny emceeing the "Summer of Love" event, threatens violence against trans people. Video by @_jlevinson pic.twitter.com/jrIENdBhRV — Ryan Haas (@ryanjhaas) August 22, 2021

In Downtown, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, a group of various antifa and other left-wing people gathered.

About 200 Anti-fascists (antifa) are gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon to counter a planned far-right rally pic.twitter.com/PKH6qctT35 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2021

With the two events separated, things remained peaceful for more than two hours after the events began at around 2 p.m.

At around 4 p.m., the beginning of clashes were being reported by journalists on the scene.

Major clash between Proud Boys and Antifa happening now on 122nd in Portland



Pepper spray and airsoft deployed, fighting ongoing in the streets pic.twitter.com/z7V584qMuQ — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 22, 2021

Proud Boys can be seen attacking an "antifa van" by slashing its tires and breaking in its windows. In other videos, Proud Boys are seen chasing after, holding down and beating someone dressed in all black, likely antifa, while another person clad in all black sprays at them with what might be pepper spray. It is unclear who was launching explosive devices.

At 4:55 p.m., freelance journalist Sergio Olmos reported that there was no police presence to be found.

Portland police are nowhere to be seen pic.twitter.com/OrvB3ouE2d — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2021

At around 5:50 p.m., Zane Sparling with the Portland Tribune was downtown and caught what appears to be a man shooting a handgun.

2nd and Yamhill downtown Portland now https://t.co/TC9jDMzsJE — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 23, 2021

Sparling said bystanders said the man took out his gun and began shooting as antifa gathered Downtown.

Olmos reported that PPB responded to the area and said they had one person in custody.

Police are investigating. Police say they have a man in custody.



The shooting is over, no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/48avzpHWn6 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 23, 2021

He reported that approximately 30 minutes after the shooting Downtown, the area was clear of bystanders and police.

The clash, including explosive devices, was originally going on near a Chevron gas station in NE Portland that had innocent bystanders at it. It comes one day after Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and other leaders held a "Choose Love" press conference, where they publicly denounced hate and hate groups in Portland but would not say if and when police would intervene.

“It's not necessarily the best tactical approach to have officers wading into situations where groups are clashing with each other,” PPB chief Chuck Lovell said on Friday.

This is a different tactic seen following the months of police intervention during protests held in downtown Portland in summer 2020 where police, both PPB and federal, clashed for nearly 100 consecutive nights with protesters.

Portland police sent a press release just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday stating that there were no immediate arrests but that they were aware of the fighting and the property destruction.

Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying victims and witnesses in the following ways:

If you were a victim of a violent crime, please make a police report by calling the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333. Please reference case number 21-681328.

If you were a victim of a non-violent crime (such as vandalism), go to www.portlandpolice.com/cor. Please reference case number 21-681328.

If you witnessed a crime or have evidence of a crime, including videos and photos, submit those at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 21-681328.

"While it's disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes," said chief Chuck Lovell in the press release. "I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came into work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide."