Police declare riot as protesters topple statues, break windows in downtown Portland during 'Day of Rage'

PORTLAND, Ore — Police declared a riot in downtown Portland on Sunday night after a large group of demonstrators marched through the South Park Blocks, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt and breaking windows.

Protesters met under the Burnside Bridge and marched to the South Park Blocks for what they called an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage." A social media post called for an end of colonialism and the abolishment of police.

Around 8:40 p.m., police tweeted that a "mass gathering" had formed at Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Madison Street where they were trying to pull down a statue with a chain. Police said anyone involved in "criminal behavior, including vandalism" was subject to arrest.

The statue in that area is of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback. According to the city of Portland's website, "the statue entitled Theodore Roosevelt - Rough Rider portrays the colonel in the actual uniform and accoutrements he wore in his famous ascent of San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War."

OPB reporter Sergio Olmos tweeted that the statue was taken down.

The group also toppled a statue of Abraham Lincoln nearby, according to Olmos.

After downing the statues in the park blocks, members in the crowd began smashing windows at the Oregon Historical Society, The Oregonian reported.

At 9:40 p.m., police declared a riot after getting more reports of damage. They told the crowd to disperse immediately.

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the murder of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.