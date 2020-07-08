Police declare unlawful assembly, make multiple arrests outside East Precinct

A group of about 200 people again gathered at the police's East Precinct, where they lit fires and threw large rocks, glass bottles, fireworks and paint at officers.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Thursday night as a group of about 200 people again gathered at the police's East Precinct, where they lit fires and threw large rocks, glass bottles, fireworks and paint at officers.

Police said they made multiple arrests overnight. More information on the arrests will be released later Friday.

After a chaotic night of protesting outside the East Precinct, a group called PNW Youth Liberation Front called for "round 2" on Thursday night. Police promptly tweeted that the call for "round 2" would not "go unanswered." They went on to say that the tweet "means there is intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night."

Police said there were two mostly peaceful protests they did not engage with, one on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Main Street and another on the 4700 block of East Burnside Street that moved to the sidewalk of the Penumbra Kelly Building before moving to the east.

A third group of about 200 people met at Floyd Light City Park in Southeast Portland. That group marched to the East Precinct at about 9:45 p.m.

A handful of people from the neighborhood gathered outside the East Precinct at 9 p.m. to support the police, Zane Sparling reported.

One man in the group said, "I need to make a stand for my neighborhood. I’m not here to bust anyone’s head and I’m certainly not down here to get my head busted."

A few Mill Park locals are at the East Precinct to support Portland police.



I talked to one man who declined to give a name



“I need to make a stand for my neighborhood,” he said. “I’m not here to bust anyone’s head and I’m certainly not down here to get my head busted” pic.twitter.com/L7EBy1h9YC — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

As the crowd at Floyd Light Park marched to the East Precinct at around 9:45 p.m., police came over the LRAD and announced that they believed the crowd's intent was to burn down the building, Sparling tweeted.

Portland police also tweeted a similar announcement and added that anyone attempting to break in or vandalize the property would be subject to arrest and use of force.

Members of the crowd started to spray paint the surveillance cameras on the front doors of the East Precinct. Police said. One person was able to dismantle the surveillance camera.

We believe the intention of the crowd outside East Precinct is to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct. If you attempt to break in to or burn East Precinct you will be subject to arrest and the use of force to include crowd control munitions. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

A woman with a walker holding a Black Lives Matter sign tried to talk a protester out of repeatedly hitting a wood barricade, video showed.

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

At 9:53 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly outside the East Precinct. Police asked everyone to leave immediately. Failure to comply could lead to citation, arrest and crowd control agents, police said. Most of the crowd did not leave, according to police.

At 10:10 p.m., a fire was set in a cement trash container right outside the building. An independent reporter at the scene tweeted that the fire was not growing enough to catch plywood against the building on fire.

Police pushed the crowd north and were seen slashing the tires of a snack van, Sparling tweeted.

Portland police puncture all four tires of snack van tonight pic.twitter.com/WzHh6Ondgd — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

Police said that as they dispersed the crowd, officers were hit with glass bottles, heavy rocks and other items. Police took several people into custody at this time.

A KGW photographer saw one person taken into custody. She said to our camera, "They're arresting me for assaulting a police officer. I'm a member of the press, I absolutely did not try to assault a police officer."

Portland police said throughout the night, several people in the crowd wearing "press" signs taunted officers, shined lights in their eyes and threw eggs and rocks at officers.

Around 10:40 p.m., police and state troopers were lined up across a road pushing members of the group out of the area, Sergio Olmos tweeted.

Police and state troopers dispersed protestors out of the area pic.twitter.com/iYUlxpzIMD — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 7, 2020

Around 10:50 p.m., police officers retreated after launching smoke canisters into the crowd. Police said officers were hit with paint, rocks and fireworks during this time. The group made their way back to the East Precinct, Portland Independent Documentarians tweeted.

Police officers have retreated, launching smoke cannisters into the crowd. Protesters are making their way back to the East Precinct now. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/01FSRk4BCU — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 7, 2020

Around midnight, about 100 members of the group came back to the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Washington Street. One officer was seriously injured when they were hit with a large rock.

Police said people wearing "press" signs continued to interfere with officers, and police closed Southeast 10th Avenue from Washington Street to Cherry Blossom Street to everyone, including members of the press.

"This lawful order was under the authority of city code 14C.30.010 titled 'authority to restrict access to certain areas,'" police said in a press release.

By 2:30 a.m., the majority of the remaining crowd had left the area.

Police said they made multiple arrests, including one person who was carrying a loaded handgun. More information on the arrests will be released by police later Friday.

Police said they used crowd control munitions but did not use tear gas.

On Wednesday night, Portland police declared a riot, arrested eight people and used tear gas after a crowd of a couple hundred people gathered outside the East Precinct. Some people in the crowd tried to set the building on fire while officers and others were inside, the mayor said. Others tried to smash the glass doors of the precinct building and threw large, heavy rocks and other items at officers.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke about the ongoing violence in Portland during a news conference Thursday.

Wheeler said what happened Wednesday night "was intended to cause serious injury or death, and it very well could have."

Wheeler said authorities expect similar attacks on buildings across the city in the nights to come. He implored anyone who is a nonviolent protester to avoid police precincts.