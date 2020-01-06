The protests began on Friday as Portland joined many other cities across the country in protesting the death of George Floyd

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland protesters are taking to the streets for the fourth day in a row to protest the killing of George Floyd, the Minnesota black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The three previous nights of assembly have all been deemed unlawful at some point in the night. Friday was by far the most violent, as rioters vandalized and set fires inside many buildings in downtown, including the Multnomah County Justice Center which is home to many inmates.

Every night of riots and heavy police presence has been preceded by peaceful vigils and protests, attended by thousands of Portlanders.

The National Guard has been called by Gov. Kate Brown and there is curfew from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, set in place for the city by Mayor Ted Wheeler. The curfew was originally set for the weekend following the vandalism and fires on Friday night, but it has since been extended.

Though it appeared in the afternoon that there was more than one group of demonstrators, it seems they have come together around SW 4th and Taylor.

At 8:30 p.m., with the curfew in place, demonstrators are still gathering peacefully. They said they want to speak with police. Police responded via social media saying they are sending officers to talk with the demonstrators.

Just 15 minutes before the 8 p.m. city-wide curfew, protesters were still marching in SE Portland.

Protestors marched across, and laid down on the Burnside Bridge on Monday evening in solidarity with George Floyd.

A peaceful protest gathered at Pioneer Square on Monday afternoon.

Simultaneously in SE Portland, there is a bloc party assembly “vengeance for George Floyd, David McAtee and everyone who’s been harmed by police.”

At 5:45 p.m. the demonstration peacefully began heading to inner SE Portland, marching eastbound on SE Stark.

At around 5:20 p.m. Portland Police tweeted that a march has begun downtown, advising drivers to be careful and asking that it remain peaceful. Protestors are remaining on the sidewalk as they cross the Morrison Bridge.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Portland police announced they had closed off a large section of downtown Portland, from Southwest 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue, and from Southwest Taylor Street to Jefferson Street. The closure is in effect for both drivers and pedestrians.

This story will be updated.