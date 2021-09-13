Protesters gather ahead of President Biden's visit to Boise

Several hundred people are lining the streets outside of the National Interagency Fire Center, which the president is set to tour later Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,000 people have gathered outside of the National Interagency Fire Center Monday morning, ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Boise.

Biden is expected to address wildfire prevention and climate change during his stop in Idaho. He will tour NIFC and meet with local leaders and wildfire officials during the visit, which is set to last from about 11:50 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

The protesters are lining the streets outside of the NIFC building, many playing music and waving flags. Some members of the crowd held signs and flags in support of former president Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden.

Other people held hand-lettered signs declaring support for Trump, dislike of Biden, and opposition to a host of issues, including COVID-19 mandates and the handling of the United States' pullout from Afghanistan.

Nampa Police and Boise Police are on scene now.

Biden's tour of NIFC is not open to the public, and security is set up to screen members of the press and officials who are entering into the secure area ahead of the president's visit.

Bren Dykes, of Boise, said Biden isn't welcome. "He's a squatter in the White House," Dykes said.

"If there's not 5,000 people here, I'll be disappointed in Idaho," Idaho resident Dan McKnight said at the rally. "We have a lot to say about the way he ended the war in Afghanistan, about his vaccine mandates that he's forcing on employers. We have a lot to say about the way he's done things, about his complete abandonment of border security, undoing everything Trump for the sake of undoing Trump.



"And whether you like Trump or not, that's not the way our country is supposed to work. There should be an ease in the transition into a new administration, and he just came in and just chopped everything up."

