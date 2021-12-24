Protect your home's pipes from freezing temps

It is important to disconnect outside hoses so that water doesn't freeze and expand, causing problems for you inside your home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing temperatures are on the way. As you prepare, don’t forget about your water pipes. Jaymee Cuti of the Portland Water Bureau has actions we can take on the inside and outside of our homes.

“A couple of things that people can do are wrap their outside faucets, also known as hose bibs with insulation,” she said. Cuti added if you don’t have any and can’t make it to the store to buy some, a solid do-it-yourself option is using newspaper or rags wrapped in plastic wrap around the faucet.

In addition to covering those outdoor faucets, make sure you disconnect hoses. “Disconnect your outside hose so that water doesn't freeze and expand causing problems for you inside your home,” said Cuti.

Inside, open cabinet doors underneath the kitchen sink and under any bathroom sink so heat from your home can warm up pipes. Leaving cold water on at a trickle helps keep water moving through pipes so they will be less likely to burst.

“If you do encounter a freeze in your pipes, this might be surprising, but try defrosting it with a hairdryer,” Cuti said. “That can work to warm things up.”