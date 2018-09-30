VALLEY COUNTY — Emergency road and recreation site closures are in effect on part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest due to the Prospect Fire, burning east of Cascade in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

The fire has burned an estimated 6,247 acres of timber, brush, and tall grass. It is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Prospect Creek and Morehead Creek drainages.

The fire had crossed to the east of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River toward Big Soldier Mountain on Friday. Activity moderated on Saturday with the cloud cover, according to a news release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

A local Type III Incident Management Organization is managing the fire, which is in the Middle Fork Ranger District.

The following are closed: Forest Road 568, also known as the Boundary Creek Road, to the Camp Tender Trailhead; Dagger Falls Campground; Boundary Creek Campground; and Boundary Creek Boat Launch.

A total of 83 personnel are assigned to the Prospect Fire. Firefighters are implementing a point protection strategy – protecting specific resources without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire.

The fire has destroyed one outbuilding. Firefighters are working to protect the administrative sites at Boundary Creek and the Morgan Ranch and Sulphur Creek Ranch properties.

The Prospect Fire started on Tuesday, September 25. The cause is listed as undetermined.

