CALDWELL -- A propane heater set fire to a trailer in Caldwell early Tuesday morning, for the second time in just two days.

The fire started on the porch of a mobile home in the 5200 block of Midway Road.

According to Caldwell Fire, the porch was wrapped in plastic to keep the heat in. A woman inside the house got up and turned on a propane heater sitting on the porch, then went back inside and went to sleep.

The propane tank ignited the porch, and flames spread quickly to the rest of the trailer.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

The fire burned about half the trailer, and spread to engulf a car parked nearby. Charred rubble, insulation and burned possessions were strewn across the yard after firefighters extinguished the flames.

A propane heater was also determined to be the cause of an explosion and fire in a Garden City travel trailer Monday morning. The couple in that trailer were hospitalized with burns and their dog was killed.

