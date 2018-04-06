BOISE- After a teenage refugee drowned at Quinn's pond last summer, local groups swiftly acted to bring swimming lessons to refugee children.

Last July, 15-year-old Dieudonne Eca drowned at Quinn's Pond - just nine days after he and his family arrived in Boise after fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo. To prevent similar tragedies, the International Rescue Committee teamed up with the YMCA to provide swim lessons.

“In other places around the world there might not have been other bodies of water nearby or if there were it was not something anyone ever did,” Julianne Donnelly Tzul, the executive director of the IRC, said.

More than 78 kids participated in the “RISE Together Swim Lessons,” which started as a two-week pilot program, and learned to swim. And it didn't stop there. Organizers decided to expand the program after overwhelming success, first in the fall with the Boise School District where they bused 15 kids to the YMCA downtown for lessons, and then in the spring, organizers worked with the West Ada School District where 30 kids took swim lessons at the West YMCA.

“This is now a full-year cycle,” Donnelly Tzul said. “We're starting over with apartment complex lessons. We did only one building last summer. We're going to be doing three this summer.”

The lessons will continue at the Arbor Crossing Apartment complex in Boise, where they started in 2017. Lessons will also be held at the Quail Park complex. The IRC needs to finalize the lessons at the third before they announce them.

“All of them are complexes that have both pools and high numbers of refugees,” said Donnelly Tzul. “I'd like to just remind everyone that we're serving everyone with these classes, so if there's a tenant who's an American tenant, an immigrant tenant, a refugee tenant, when we're holding swimming lessons it's for everybody in that whole building.”

Volunteers are needed to help notify people of the lessons and to help during the classes. You can sign up to help here.

